DeKalb Fire Department dedicates new fire engine at Station 2

DEKALB, Ill. — The DeKalb Fire Department invited the community to the dedication of the newest City of DeKalb fire engine.

The new engine is a 2022 Rosenbauer and will replace Engine 2 at Station 2.

Fire Chief Mike Thomas addressed the crowd at the event, saying, "So there's a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes to get this engine in service. We're able to uplift this engine with new battery operated extrication equipment, and a large port a tank to prepare us for Rural Fire Operations and among many other upgrades and tools and equipment. So I'd like to acknowledge the spec committee for all their hard work and planning the mechanics team for putting this together once we received it. Even our administrative assistants who were integral in helping us collect all the paperwork and make sure we're doing everything correctly, the finance department our Deputy Fire Chief of Operations downfall harbor had a lot to do with this project. And but they all had a part to make this truck become a reality. So we do appreciate the efforts. So today, it is a tradition in the fire service for placing a new fire apparatus in service the tradition was to pay respect to horse-drawn fire equipment as was you know, many years ago so when a call was complete, and the horses returned to the station, they were released and the firefighters would wash down the equipment that the horses would pull and they would push the equipment back into the station. So today we will wash down the engine dry it off and push it into the station welcoming it to its new detail engine to so thank you for coming in and we'll get started with that."

The event ended with firefighters and paramedics spraying and washing down the engine before pushing it into the station.