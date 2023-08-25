DeKalb, Dixon are among recipients of about $27 million in literacy, library grants

On Friday, Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced awards of over $21.4 million in grants for library services and over $5.7 million in adult literacy grants for local literacy programs to over 140 Illinois recipients.

“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Giannoulias. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

Click here to view the entire list of the library services and literacy grant recipients.

Grants were awarded to projects that did one or more of the following:

Support educational mentoring programs to engage students in active learning.

Fund online catalogues and provide resources aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

Provide training opportunities for library staff.

Train volunteers who tutor older teens and adults in the basic skills of reading, math, writing, and language.

Supply workforce literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses.

Allow access to news and other reading materials for individuals who are vision-impaired or have other physical limitations.

Expand free statewide sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.

The Secretary of State's office was able to award these grants using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act Funds.

The Adult Literacy Program is funded with Illinois state funds and is managed by the Secretary of State's Illinois State Library Literacy Office.