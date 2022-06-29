DeKalb CrimeStoppers seeking information on attempted carjacking

SOMONAUK -- On June 26 around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Washington Street, two perpetrators attempted to steal a car.
The perpetrators were interrupted by the homeowner.
Two subjects fled on foot to an unknown vehicle parked down the road and drove off with no headlights going eastbound on Washington Street.
The suspects are both described as males with a slim build, approximately 5'9" to 6' tall.
Both suspects wore dark clothing with dark hooded sweatshirts, but one suspect allegedly had bright orange shoes.
If the public has any information about the crime, vehicles, or persons involved, they are urged to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and informants can remain anonymous.