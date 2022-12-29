DeKalb Crime Stoppers seek information on theft of natural gas heater in Waterman

WATERMAN, Ill. — DeKalb Crime Stoppers is looking for information about the theft of a natural gas heater stolen from the 200 block of Cherry Street in Waterman.
Sometime overnight between Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29, a L.B. White Model natural gas heater was stolen from a home under construction.
If you have any information about this crime, cars, or people involved, please contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.
You do not have to provide your name.
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.
Call Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.