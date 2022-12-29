 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb Crime Stoppers seek information on theft of natural gas heater in Waterman

  • Updated
  • 0
LB White Model natural gas heater

WATERMAN, Ill. — DeKalb Crime Stoppers is looking for information about the theft of a natural gas heater stolen from the 200 block of Cherry Street in Waterman.

Sometime overnight between Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29, a L.B. White Model natural gas heater was stolen from a home under construction.

If you have any information about this crime, cars, or people involved, please contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

You do not have to provide your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

Call Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.

Tags

Recommended for you