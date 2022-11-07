DeKalb Crime Stoppers searching for stolen utility tool

DEKALB (WREX) — DeKalb Crime Stoppers are searching for information about a utility tool that was stolen from a DeKalb street intersection on October 27.
On Thursday, October 27 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., a Ditch Witch Utili-Guard T5 Basic utility locator was stolen from the northwest corner of the intersection of State Route 23 and Gurler Road.
The locator was in a black bag.
If you know any information about this crime, vehicles or person(s) involved, please contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.
