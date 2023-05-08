DeKalb community holds vigil for Gracie Sasso-Cleveland

DEKALB — On Monday, family and friends of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland gathered in DeKalb to remember the teenager who's body was found on Sunday, May 7th.

Sasso-Cleveland was reported missing on Thursday, May 4th.

Returning to the neighborhood on Monday afternoon, where Sasso-Cleveland's body had been found, located on the 500 block of College Avenue; classmates, family, and friends created a memorial.

“She fought to her last breath she was the sweetest soul in the world and all she ever wanted was to give love and be loved,” said Jessica Schlick.

Dekalb Police Chief David Byrd led a prayer for those in attendance at the vigil.

Family Friend, Liz Ladford, described Gracie as a beautiful soul gone too soon.

"She took up for her family and her friends if something was wrong she would call them out on it but she was very loving loyal girl and there was never an animal that girl did not meet that she didn't want to bring home and take care of forever," Family Friend, Liz Ladford said.

A GoFundMe page has been setup in Gracie's honor.

