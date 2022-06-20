 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DeKalb Co. nursing assistant accused of forging time cards in excess of $16K

DEKALB (WREX) -- A nursing assistant in DeKalb charged after allegedly forging numerous time cards.

Dekalb County nursing home officials discovered Jasmine Anderson, 22, had forged time cards between October 2021 to February 2022.

Anderson is a CNA contracted through Maxim Health Care Agency.

Through an investigation, a detective discovered Anderson had forged time cards indicating hours worked at the DeKalb Nursing Home in excess of $16,000.

A warrant was obtained for Jasmine Anderson on two counts of Forgery.

Anderson's bond was set at $5,000.

