DeKalb Co. nursing assistant accused of forging time cards in excess of $16K

DEKALB (WREX) -- A nursing assistant in DeKalb charged after allegedly forging numerous time cards.
Dekalb County nursing home officials discovered Jasmine Anderson, 22, had forged time cards between October 2021 to February 2022.
Anderson is a CNA contracted through Maxim Health Care Agency.
Through an investigation, a detective discovered Anderson had forged time cards indicating hours worked at the DeKalb Nursing Home in excess of $16,000.
A warrant was obtained for Jasmine Anderson on two counts of Forgery.
Anderson's bond was set at $5,000.