Deadly shooting victim confirmed as Anderson Toyota employee

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The man shot and killed at Anderson Toyota in Loves Park worked at the car dealership.
13 News confirmed that with sources from Anderson Toyota Friday morning.
Also, Loves Park identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Robinson.
Police responded to the dealership's repair shop Thursday evening for a shooting victim in the parking lot.
Loves Park Fire attempted life-saving measures, but Robinson ultimately died from his injuries.
Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting, according to police.