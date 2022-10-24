Daylight Saving Time less than two weeks away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's almost time to set those clocks back for the fall. Daylight saving time ends Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., meaning it's going to start getting darker outside earlier. Daylight saving time started in March of this year.
There is legislation trying to eliminate daylight saving time, but it still has to make it through the House to have a chance to become a law.
According to the text of the bill, the new time wouldn’t go into full effect until 2023, with clocks not rolling back after springing ahead for daylight saving time in March of next year.
After that March 2023 spring forward, no more time changes would take place in most of the United States.
The bipartisan bill would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. The move would essentially eliminate standard time, which is what many states switch to during winter months.
But for now, you'll get that extra hour of sleep in less than two weeks.