Daylight Saving Time is a good time to check credit, says Better Business Bureau

In addition to checking clocks and checking smoke detector batteries, the Better Business Bureau reminds consumers that Daylight Saving Time can also be a reminder to check their credit.
“Don’t assume your credit is safe, even if you pay your bills on time,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“Your credit report significantly impacts all aspects of everyday life. It will determine your mortgage rate. It could decide whether or not you get that job you applied for, or if you succeed in renting an apartment."
Identity theft is very common.
“Even children’s identities can be compromised, so monitor everyone in the family.” adds Horton.
Identity theft remains in the top 10 of the local annual BBB scam report.
Horton notes, “A con artist could apply for a credit card in your name, take money out of your bank account or run up fraudulent charges using your identity. That will show up on your credit report.”
Stealing information is also a key part of other top-reported scams.
Horton says, "It's no longer enough to check your credit report once a year. We highly recommend that everyone check their credit report twice a year to ensure their vital financial information has not been compromised. The two biggest losses consumers suffer at the hands of fraudsters are financial and loss of personal information used in identity theft."
Every year, consumers are allowed a free credit report from the 3 major credit reporting firms: Experian, Transunion, and Equifax.
To request these reports, visit www.annualcreditreport.com.
Make sure that you have the correct URL whenever you're online.