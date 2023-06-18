Day one of the Rockford Juneteenth celebration begins in Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD — Rockford’s 33rd Juneteenth celebration is underway in Sinnissippi Park.
The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the freedom and emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.
Founder of the Rockford celebration Tommy Meeks, says imperative to continue spreading the values of equality locally and throughout the country.
“We believe that what happened to our ancestors was wrong. To try and fix the problem is something that all of us have to do to make it better in this country. That's what I continue to try to work to do,” said Meeks.
"Things have gotten a lot better, but it can get even better if we work together. That's what I want for Juneteenth. Unity in the community is people working together making lives better.,” said Meeks.
Those in attendance agree. Both Rochelle Owens and Danita Stanford believe the contributions of African Americans and the history of Juneteenth need to live on.
It is important to know the culture, understand what it's all about, and the struggles we had over the years,” said Rochelle Owens.
"We have played a huge part in American history, not just African American history,” said Danita Stanford.
Along with the musical performances, day one of the event included a black graduation ceremony for the students of conscious coaching.
Black-owned businesses and other community resources also have booths available during the celebration.
Day two of the Rockford Juneteenth celebration starts tomorrow at 1:00 .p.m. with a talent show.
13 WREX Brittany Hardaway will also be one of the celebration's hosts.