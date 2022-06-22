Davis Park to get a makeover and the Lorden building to come down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local park will soon be seeing improvements and renovations, some that could change the landscape of downtown Rockford.
The decision has been made to demolish the Lorden building located in the middle of Davis Park. This change is a result of new enhancements coming to further develop the area, making it more inviting for the Rockford community.
Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau President John Groh says, "The re-development of the park, the plans have been developed deemed to be more beneficial for the building removed than to have to stay."
Some of the upgrades and renovations to Davis Park will include an urban beach, a larger skate park, open water channel, a studio ice rink and more.
Mayor Tom McNamara hopes this brings more foot traffic and development not only to downtown but across the riverfront.
"I hope we see activity every single day. I think one thing we are missing is more and more activity," McNamara says. "Passive recreation, passive enjoyment of the riverfront that we really need to cultivate and see more of."
Both the Mayor and the Visitors Bureau express that the public were heavily involved in the decision making of this project.
"We went through an incredibly thoughtful process that brought citizens engaged and also went out to the private market and said who can do this," McNamara says.
McNamara continued to explain "for the benefit of the entire community we came to the decision to bring it down."
Phase one of the project will cost approximately three and a half million dollars. Construction is set to begin in 2023 and the amenities will be available to the public in 2024.