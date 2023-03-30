Davis man dies, Freeport man injured after fatal crash in rural Davis

STEPHENSON COUNTY — A Davis man has died and a Freeport man injured following a two-car traffic crash in rural Davis.
On March 30 around 5:43 a.m., Stephenson County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to calls reporting a two-car traffic crash in the area of North Davis Road, approximately 1/2 mile north of Walnut Grove Road in rural Davis, Illinois.
When officers arrived on the scene, investigations determined that both cars involved in the crash rolled over and the driver of one of them, a 51-year-old Davis man, was ejected and found in a field on the east side of Davis Road.
Once he was found, Davis Fire Protection District personnel immediately began life-saving measures, but unfortunately passed away at the scene.
The driver of the other car, 19-year-old Freeport resident Darion Wheeler received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Wheeler was eventually taken by helicopter to a different hospital for higher level of care.
Investigations indicate that a southbound car driven by Wheeler crossed the roadway center line and hit the decedent's car head-on which was driving northbound on Davis Road.
Impaired driving is thought to be a factor in this traffic crash and criminal charges are possible after a review by the Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office.
Currently, Wheeler remains hospitalized to treat his injuries.
The name of the decedent is not being released until the next of kin is notified of the incident.