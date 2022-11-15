Davis Junction resident named 2022 Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame Honoree in education

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) has announced that 79-year-old Davis Junction resident Phil Bratta is the 2022 honoree in the education category.
Bratta is a retired high school biology teacher, chess team coach, and Master Gardener with the University of Illinois extension serving Ogle County.
Bratta still serves as a substitute teacher and attends numerous extracurricular and sporting evenets.
He continues to coach IHSA chess, guiding the program to three 1A State Championships in his 40-year coaching career.
Bratta has also volunteered more than 1,500 hours to the Ogle County community through the University of Illinois Extension office’s Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs, which require ongoing training to maintain certification.
As a Master Gardener, Bratta gives presentations to Scout troops and at local libraries that showcase his knowledge of horticulture and gardening.
“Mr. Bratta is much more than a dedicated educator; he is a beloved figure in the Ogle County community and a prime example of what it means to volunteer and give back,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta.
“From students, to colleagues, to community members, Mr. Bratta has touched countless lives over the years, and he is truly deserving of joining the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.”
The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to honor older adults' accomplishments and community contributions.
Every year, the award is given to older adults who make impacts in the areas of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.