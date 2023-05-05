 Skip to main content
Davis Junction man sentenced to 12 years after sexual assault of child in 2021

Bryce Thomasson

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — On Thursday, Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock announced that Davis Junction resident Bryce Thomasson was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

In 2021, the Rochelle Police Department carried out an investigation into a child who had been sexually assaulted by a man.

During the course of the investigation, Thomasson was developed as a suspect.

There is no further information available at this time. 

