Davis Junction man sentenced to 12 years after sexual assault of child in 2021

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — On Thursday, Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock announced that Davis Junction resident Bryce Thomasson was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
In 2021, the Rochelle Police Department carried out an investigation into a child who had been sexually assaulted by a man.
During the course of the investigation, Thomasson was developed as a suspect.
There is no further information available at this time.