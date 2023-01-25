Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash on Monday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A 25-year-old Davis Junction man has been pronounced dead after being involved in a three-car crash.
A 2019 Black Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Interstate 39 at mile post 119.6.
For unknown reasons, the Charger exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and then struck a 2017 Black Volkswagen Passat head-on.
A 2017 White White Ford Transit was traveling on Interstate 39 southbound at the location of the crash when it was struck by debris as a result of the crash.
The driver of the 2019 Black Dodge Charger, 25-year-old Davis Junction resident John Danuk, and the driver of the 2017 Black Volkswagen Passat, 52-year-old Janesville, Wisconsin resident David Henke, were both taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Danuk was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the 2017 White Ford Transit, 44-year-old Elgin resident Bradd Pezewski, was issued a citation for Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without Proper Classification.
Pezewski was uninjured.
No further information is available at this time.