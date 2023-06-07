Daughter of Roger Pitts speaks out amid father's murder investigation

ROCKFORD — Skye Pitts, daughter of allegedly murdered 64-year-old Roger Pitts, says she wants her father to be known for his life and not his death.
Roger Pitts was found dead in his home on the 300 block of Vincent Avenue in Rockford
Pitts was found dead on Friday, June 2nd, in his living room after suffering blunt-force trauma.
Monday, 26-year-old Devon Pitts, the son of Roger Pitts, was charged as the alleged murderer. The Winnebago County States Attorney's Office has authorized two counts of First Degree Murder against Devon Pitts.
However, Devon Pitts was already in the custody of the Winnebago County Jail for unrelated charges.
Despite the tragedy, Devon's sister Skye Pitts wants the community to remember their father for what he did to help others.
"Anybody's car that needed work on it he would work on it. He was always a hard, working man. He was the smartest person I knew,” said Skye Pitts.
Skye still wants the best for her brother. She says the tragedy could have been a result of their childhood.
"I went through a lot of things with my brother. My dad wasn't always the greatest man. So what went through my mind was childhood trauma. The things that my dad put my brother through play into effect for whatever he was, alleged to do,” said Skye Pitts.
Skye Pitts believes that her brother is innocent until proven guilty.
"People are painting a bad picture of my brother. I know the facts of what he is, alleged to do in the case look bad. At this time, nobody knows. Nobody knows what happened. Nobody knows the circumstances or if he even did it".
A Go Fund Me is available to help the family raises money for funeral expenses.