Additional felony charges filed against Dakota High School coach, teacher arrested Wednesday

Update: On Thursday, Sheets was served with a felony arrest warrant for nine counts of Child Pornography, which are alleged to have happened in December 2021.

These charged are from the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office investigation that has been ongoing since July 11.

At the time the warrant was served, Sheets was already in custody at the Stephenson County Jail on felony charges that were filed Wednesday,

Sheets remains at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond and the investigation that resulted in the issuance of two felony warrants is ongoing.

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. — On August 2, personnel from Stephenson County Sheriff's Office Investigators and Ogle County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Dakota resident Daniel Sheets.

Sheets is a Dakota High School teacher and head football coach.

The arrest took place at a home in the 100 block of South Elm Street in Davis Junction.

A Stephenson County felony arrest warrant issued on August 2 charged Sheets with:

Three counts of Child Pornography

Two Counts of Unauthorized Videotaping

According to court documents, incidents happened during two separate days in October, as well as three separate days in December of 2021.

Sheets is currently in the Ogle County Jail and will be transferred to Stephenson County.

Bond has been placed at $500,000, 10% applies.

The investigation that resulted in Sheets' arrest was started on July 11 when a report was filed by an official with the Dakota School District (#201) regarding a teacher/athletic coach who was believed to have engaged in inappropriate communications with numerous female students.

After the police report was filed, Sheets was placed on administrative leave.

At this time, law enforcement believes that there may be additional current or former Dakota School District students who have yet to be interviewed who may have information relevant to this investigation.

We would ask that any current or former Dakota School District students who would like to speak with someone from our Investigations Division to please call 815-235-8252.