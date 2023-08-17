Dakota High School coach Daniel Sheets served third felony arrest warrant

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — On August 16, law enforcement from Stephenson County Sheriff's Office and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, arrested 37-year-old Dakota resident Daniel Sheets.

Sheets was arrested at a home in the 100 block of South Elm Street in Davis Junction, Illinois.

Sheets was served for a Stephenson County felony arrest warrant issued on August 16 for Child Pornography (5 counts) and Unauthorized Videotaping (5 counts), all of which are alleged to have happened in July 2019.

Sheets was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he remains in lieu of the assigned bond of $500,000, 10% applies.

The investigation which resulted in this arrest has been ongoing since July 11 and has now resulted in three felony arrest warrants.

At the time of his arrest for the most recent charges, Sheets was out on bond on the two previously-served felony warrants.