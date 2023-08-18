Dakota CUSD #201 Superintendent releases statement on coach Daniel Sheets

Dear District 201 Community and Media:

This follows my communication to you on August 2, 2023, to provide an update on the pending personnel investigation involving Daniel Sheets. The District’s investigation continues to be ongoing. I received information Wednesday that Daniel Sheets was arrested again on August 16, 2023, and that additional criminal charges have been filed against him. The new charges include 5 counts of child pornography/parent and 5 counts of video under clothes/victim under 18. The alleged date associated with each count is July 2019. I understand that Mr. Sheets is presently remanded to custody of the Stephenson County Sheriff. I note that an arrest and criminal charges are not indicative of liability by Mr. Sheets.

I continue to work closely with the Sheriff's Department and DCFS as each of us continue our respective investigations. It was great to have students back in school today to start the 2023-2024 school year and my biggest concern will always be to keep students safe and to ensure they are supported through this. I have taken extra steps to ensure our campus is safe for our students, our athletes and our community. I presume many of our students and staff have reacted to this in different ways. My administration and I will work to provide students and staff the support they need.

Please know that as I am able to provide additional information, I will. Thank you for your continued support and patience.