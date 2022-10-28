Cutting the Red Tape Expo

Rockford (WREX) — Multiple government agencies are hosting an event to help businesses learn how easy it is to work together.
That event is called Cutting the Red Tape, where local agencies will hold seminars for businesses to teach how to work with them.
Businesses that are owned by women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to attend the seminars. Organizers of the event also say this event is open to all sorts of businesses.
Cutting the Red Tape will take place on November 2nd at the UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford from 3:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M.