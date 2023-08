ROCKFORD, Ill. — Residents in the neighborhood East of Rock Valley College will have to find an alternate route on Thursday, August 24.

The City of Rockford will close North Trainer Road between Thomas Parkway and Burlwood Drive for box culvert maintenance.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Traffic control and detours will be in place.

Motorists are asked to use caution and slow down when driving in and around this work zone.