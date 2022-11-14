Crystal Lake Police searching for two suspects in gas station burglary

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — Crystal Lake Police are requesting the public's help in identifying two suspects who broke into a gas station and stole merchandise and money.
Around 1:24 a.m. on November 14, Crystal Lake Police responded to an alarm call at the BP Gas Station located at 271 West Virginia Street.
Once officers discovered that the front glass to the business was broken out and the suspects left with an unknown amount of merchandise and money.
The Crystal Lake Police are requesting that anyone who may have information relating to the above incident contact the Police Department at 815-356-3620.
In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates do apply.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more details as they become available.