Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crystal Lake Police looking for information on retail burglary

  • 0
Crystal Lake Police

CRYSTAL LAKE — Crystal Lake Police are still looking for suspects who broke into a Kohl's Department Store in the early morning hours of December 30.

On December 30 around 2:00 a.m., Crystal Lake Police responded to reports of an alarm at the Kohl's Department Store located at 5420 Northwest Highway.

Officers arrived almost a minute later and found that the front glass to the business was broken out and that the offenders made off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is actively investigating the burglary and all leads as they develop. 

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

In addition, anonymous tips can be sent to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word "CLPDTIP"  along with the tip information o 847411 (TIP411.) Normal text messaging rates do apply.