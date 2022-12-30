Crystal Lake Police looking for information on retail burglary

CRYSTAL LAKE — Crystal Lake Police are still looking for suspects who broke into a Kohl's Department Store in the early morning hours of December 30.
On December 30 around 2:00 a.m., Crystal Lake Police responded to reports of an alarm at the Kohl's Department Store located at 5420 Northwest Highway.
Officers arrived almost a minute later and found that the front glass to the business was broken out and that the offenders made off with an unknown amount of merchandise.
The Crystal Lake Police Department is actively investigating the burglary and all leads as they develop.
Anyone who has information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.
In addition, anonymous tips can be sent to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word "CLPDTIP" along with the tip information o 847411 (TIP411.) Normal text messaging rates do apply.