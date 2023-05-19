Crust & Crumbles continues as a City Market vendor, years after getting their start at the event

ROCKFORD — Crust & Crumbles is a local business located on Madison Street in Downtown Rockford. The bakery first got their start at City Market before opening a physical location.
They opened their store front four years ago however, they say the journey from market vendor to their brick and mortar location was a long time coming.
"I started at the market, at the outdoor City Market. I was a vendor, the bread vendor here. That was over 13, 14 years ago now," said owner, Jojo Genden.
When it comes to Genden's career, this opportunity brought about a full change.
"I used to work as a nurse and I just did this for the summer, and then I just have completely shifted gears and have given up that career and now I am just a baker and bakery owner and that's what I do," Genden said.
The journey is an unexpected one for her.
"I'm in a place where I never expected to be. I obviously didn't grow up thinking I was going to be a baker or doing that. I just used to do that for fun so now to get to do it for a living is awesome. It's kind of a big surprise for me too," Genden said.
As Crust & Crumbles continues to be a vendor at City Market, they are fueling their love for the community and all the market has done for their business.
"I love being in Rockford. I think that we have a really strong sense of community here and I really enjoy working for local businesses and really just being a part of the community and also just meeting new people and just really seeing the normal people who are Downtown is really nice," said Elizabeth Van Barriger, a Production Baker for Crust & Crumbles.
And as for the first day of City Market this year, the staff was reeling as preparations were underway.
"I think everybody is pretty excited. Everybody is just kind of floating through the air right now just kind of getting ready for it," said Jo Jones, a chef for the bakery.