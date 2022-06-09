Crusader Community Health breaks ground on expansion of Belvidere clinic

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A local health care provider broke ground on expansions to one of their clinics Thursday.
Crusader Community Health held the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new addition to their clinic in Belvidere.
The expansions will create an additional 3,000 square feet of space for new providers to better meet the health care needs in the Belvidere area.
Sam Miller, President and CEO of Crusader Community Health, says the community is set to benefit from the expanded clinic.
"Our access is tight right now," Miller says. "By being able to have space to add a couple more providers, it will allow us to take care of several thousand more patients that need medical care."
The work will also include renovations to the existing patient waiting areas inside the clinic.
The current Belvidere campus, located in the 1000 block of Logan Ave., will remain open as the additions are constructed.