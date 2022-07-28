Cruise Night returns to downtown Freeport on August 13

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Saturday, August 13, Freeport Cruise Night returns to downtown Freeport Cruise Night from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The event will begin with a car show, commercial and food vendors at 4:00 p.m.
Cars will be displayed in the municipal lot along Douglas Street, east lot at the corner of Adams and Stephenson Street and additional parking on Stephenson Street.
Shuffle This will perform on the Freeport Arts Plaza (15 West Douglas Street) stage from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Reserved parking spaces are still available in the east lot for $12 and can be purchased online.
Parking spots will also be for sale the day of the event for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The contest area returns this year to its space on East Exchange Street. Registration for the contests will be on site before each event begins.
The Muffler Rapping Contest hosted by Gary Collision starts at 6:00 p.m.
The Burn-Out Contest hosted by Dan's Rt. 66 Service begins at 7:00 p.m.
As one of the original and remaining true "cruises," the Freeport Cruise highlights beautiful scenery from downtown to Park Boulevard beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The route is from Downtown Freeport, cars drive west down Stephenson Street, south on Park Boulevard, east on Empire Street, north on Locust Street, east on Main Street, and north on Van Buren to complete the route.
Signage will be posted throughout the route to help traffic flow.
“The cruise has become so popular that we couldn’t fit any more cars in the sixteen-block route. The classic cars sat idle and then overheated and it didn’t continuously move as we intended. The expanded route has worked out well to keep cars moving and residents and viewers love sitting along the streets throughout the city to watch the amazing display of automobiles,” said Brand Director Nicole Haas.
“Cruise Night has been a tradition in Freeport for more than 40 years and we are excited to welcome people back to the event this year. Downtown activities in the evening bring guests and visitors to view hundreds of beautiful cars, trucks and bikes with great food and live music. Then pick your spot along the cruise route and enjoy the rest of the show on a beautiful summer night, said Events Coordinator Katie Gentz.
Drivers are encouraged to enter the cruise route at any point.
Spectators can view the cruise along any of these streets as well.