CROWN Act signed into law in Illinois, banning hair discrimination

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A measure to end hair discrimination in the workplace signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.
Studies have found black women are 1.5 times more likely than their counterparts to be sent home from work because of their hairstyle and 80% more likely to change their natural hair texture or style to conform to expectations at work.
"Our great grandparents, our grandparents they've gone through this and you no longer have to tolerate this non sense and the discrimination," CROWN Act Sponsor, State Senator Mattie Hunter said.
Illinois is taking a stand against hair discrimination, with the CROWN act now signed into law.
"People who wear their natural hair in braids, locs, and twists and their also protected under the human rights act," Sen. Hunter said.
This measure was led by State Senator Mattie Hunter. She said everyone should have the freedom to wear their hair however they choose.
"It's ridiculous that anyone has to pass legislation dealing with their hair can you imagine that, we as Black people cannot control what comes out of our head," Sen. Hunter said.
The CROWN Act stands for Creating A Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
In the past, negative perceptions of hairstyles like locks, twists, and braids traditionally worn by the Black community resulted in unjust discrimination.
"If anyone is discriminated regarding their hair for school and employment they can go to the Illinois Department of Human Rights and file a complaint and file a lawsuit," Sen. Hunter said.
This new law embraces the beauty of Black hair, showing people it's okay to be authentically you.
"We are now a protected class our hair is a protected class how bout that," Sen. Hunter said.
So far 17 states have made the CROWN Act law.
“Black hair is beautiful, in or out of the workplace, and no one should be allowed to weaponize hairstyles to demean or discriminate, I’m so proud that Illinois is taking a stand against unfair policies and embracing the beauty of diversity.' Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said.
Here in Illinois, the CROWN act takes effect January 1st of next year.