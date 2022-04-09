Crossroads Community Church puts a twist on Easter festivities with Easter Egg Drive Thru

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — It's not too early to celebrate Easter in Winnebago. Crossroads Community Church welcomed everyone to its annual Easter Egg Drive Thru.
"Because of the situation, we decided to do a drive-through last year and it really was successful. We really enjoyed it and we actually had more time to talk to the people and wish them a happy Easter and spend time with the community and just have some fun," said Crossroads Community Church volunteer Rhonda Huber.
The unique twist on a traditional Easter egg hunt was a success last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. So organizers brought the drive-through back for families to enjoy.
The celebration was accompanied with decorated cars and trunks for families to stop by and get a treat or two.
The Easter Bunny also made an appearance along with local businesses.
"Well, this is just great for the community. It gives us an opportunity to get out of the house and support some of the businesses. It's just awesome," said community member Phil Baker.
Crossroads Community Church is getting prepared for its summer youth programs starting in July.