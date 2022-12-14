Crimson Ridge Floral and Gift Closes After 27 Years

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After nearly 27 years local floral and gift shop Crimson Ridge is closing its doors right before the holiday season.
One customer who has been shopping there since the store opened said this store will be one that is dearly missed.
"I'll miss this place, it's a nice unique store in Rockford, and it will very much be missed by a lot of people," said Becki Lindvall.
Earlier this year the first floor of the two-story building closed down, but after difficulty with staffing the lower level is the next to go. According to Crimson Ridge, manager, Kim Liszka, this is one of the main reasons for the close.
"It's such a bittersweet moment for us here at Crimson," said Liszka. "Over the last couple of years, it's just been a little harder especially with the lack of employees and not being able to employ people."
Although times have changed with employment, having a quality floral and gift shop was one of the main reasons customers kept coming back.
"To see them leave is a little bit sad for me to think about," said Nichole Keirn, a loyal customer. "There are a lot of flower shops that are closed and some of the flowers are dead and expensive so coming here for me is perfect because they have the best gifts and flowers."
Other customers agree.
"My first reaction was sadness because this is my go-to store for gifts and decorative items for myself," said Becki Lindvall.
Crimson Ridge serves as a home for all customers no matter where they come from, which is true for one couple, David and Sara Mulvain, who travel from Duran just to shop.
"I don't know anywhere that can compare to this place, it will surely be missed," said David Mulvain. "Now the bad is trying to find a new place in the future."
"I am really going to miss Kipp, one of the workers, he is great and very good about helping with gifts. If we need something he is always there!"
The store is expected to close mid-January.