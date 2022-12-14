Crimson Ridge Closes its Doors after 27 Years

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The long standing Crimson Ridge, a staple of the Stateline community for more than 27 years is shutting its doors for good this holiday season.
Earlier this year in August, Crimson Ridge had announced they would be closing their second floor but would keep the floral shop open.
But after a Facebook post Tuesday, the community was heart broken to find out that Crimson Ridge would close down its entire store, including the floral shop.
The store will be closed from December 23rd to the 25th and then reopen the day after Christmas for a final round of good byes.
In that Facebook post the owners said "After much reflecting over the last few months, we have decided to listen to our hearts and retire all of crimson ridge including the floral shop. We have spent 27 years with our crimson ridge family. Now we are going to spend the holiday with our families at home."
Crimson Ridge opened in March 1995 as a Flower Shop.
Facebook comments showed an outpouring of support from the community as Crimson Ridge bids its final farewell.