Woman, teen shot in separate shootings in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people were shot over the weekend in Rockford, one suffering from life-threatening injuries.
According to Rockford police, the first shooting happened Friday in the 1200 block of W. State St. Officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told police she heard someone knocking on the front window followed by the gunfire.
The second shooting happened Sunday night in the 2600 block of Montedera Dr. The homeowner told police several friends and family were inside the home when it was hit several times by gunfire.
A 17-year-old girl was hit, police say. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in either of the shootings, police say.