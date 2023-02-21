Woman shot outside of Rockford restaurant after argument breaks out

ROCKFORD — A woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an argument occurred outside of a Rockford restaurant between multiple people and a gun was shot.
On Sunday, February 19, Rockford Police officers responded to a call of a female walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital for a 22-year-old female.
Officers were told that during an argument inside Brewsky's, located at 4414 Charles Street, between multiple people, one of the men involved pointed a gun towards another person.
As this was happening, the victim ran to her car and was hit as she drove away.
The woman was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.