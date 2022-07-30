Woman killed, another hospitalized after Freeport shooting late Friday night

FREEPORT (WREX) — One woman is dead and another taken to the hospital after a shooting in Freeport late Friday night.
The Freeport Police Department says officers were called to the area of W. Ordway St. and N. Nursery Ave. at around 11:30 p.m. Friday after getting reports of gunfire in the area.
Officers found a 29-year-old woman that was shot at the scene. She was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital where she later died.
A 24-year-old woman was taken to FHN by private car with non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.
Freeport Police say the shooting is believed to be gang related. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Freeport Police Department at (815) 235-8222 or anonymously through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.