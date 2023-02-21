Woman in stable condition after suffering gunshot wound while driving

ROCKFORD — A woman is currently in stable condition after being shot while driving on Friday morning.
On February 17 around 10:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a 23-year-old female gunshot victim at a house in the 3200 block of City View Drive.
Officers were told that as the victim drove away from the house, she heard numerous gunshots and realized she was shot.
She was driven to Fire Station 9 on Halsted, taken to a local hospital for her serious injury, and is stable at this time.