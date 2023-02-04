Woman expected to be okay after shooting Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A woman is expected to be okay after a shooting outside of a Rockford business Saturday.
Rockford Police are investigating the shooting that injured a woman at a business in the 3100 block of W. State St. Saturday afternoon.
An officer at the scene tells 13 WREX that the woman was in the store's parking lot when she was approached by armed men.
According to the officer, two shots were fired, one of them hitting her lower jaw.
She was taken to a local hospital and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No descriptions of the men involved in the shooting were immediately available.