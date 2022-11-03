Woman accused of killing her child, Sarah Safranek, deemed fit to stand trial

OREGON (WREX) — The woman accused of killing her son in 2021 is deemed fit to stand trial by an Ogle County judge.
Sarah Safranek was arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery to a child back in May of 2021.
Court documents showed that police responded to Safranek's house in February of 2021 and found her seven-year-old son Nathaniel Burton not breathing. Further investigation found Burton also had a ruptured liver.
Safranek's case has been delayed on several occasion due to health concerns including her vision, but a judge on Thursday deemed Safranek fit to stand trial.
A trial date has not been set for Safranek according to the Ogle County State's Attorney's Office. Her next court date is November 30.