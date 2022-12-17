Whiteside County man wanted after violating release condition on charges stemming from Lee County home invasion

NELSON, Ill. (WREX) — The search for a Whiteside County man is underway as police say he violated the terms of his release after an October home invasion in Lee County.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for 41-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, Ill., who violated his terms of release following a home invasion and shooting in Nelson, Ill. in October.
Officials say Verkruysse was involved in an alleged home invasion in the 400 block of Butler St. in Nelson on October 16. Verkruysse was shot during the incident and taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon. He was later airlifted to a Rockford hospital for further treatment.
Verkruysse was shot by an occupant of the home who was trying to defend themselves and their property, police say. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the use of deadly force by the occupant of the home has been deemed justified.
Verkruysse was first arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15 in connection to the home invasion, but released on the condition he would stay at his home in Erie, only leaving for court appearances or previously approved medical appointments.
The court required Verkruysse to wear a GPS to confirm he stayed at home. However, Verkruysse took off the GPS device on Saturday, violating the terms of his release.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has now issued a new arrest warrant on charges of Escape (Class Three Felony) and Failure to Comply with a Condition of the Electronic Monitoring or Home Detention Program (Class Three Felony). Bond on the new charges has been set at $500,000.
Investigators are actively pursuing leads to catch Verkruysse. The Lee County Sherriff's Office asks anyone with information to call them at (815) 284-6631 or leave an anonymous tip with the Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 on information that leads to an arrest.
Two others have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the October home invasion.
45-year-old James Ballard and 41-year-old Lisa Johnson, both of Dixon, have been taken into custody on charges of Mob Action (Class Four Felony) and Criminal Damage to Property under $500 (Class A Misdemeanor). Ballard was found and arrested by Lee County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday and Johnson turned herself in at the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Both Ballard and Johnson posted $20,000 bond and were released Friday evening. Ballard and Johnson are currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for separate incidents.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the October 16 incident in Nelson appears to be drug related.