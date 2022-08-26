Web Exclusive: Breaking down crime since 2021 at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In WREX's Digging Deeper special on the future of CherryVale Mall's future, we tackled the issue of crime, and in particular whether or not shootings doom a mall's fate.
Jan Rogers Kniffen, a retail expert says shootings aren't at all what doom malls.
"Customers aren't walking around going 'oh I'll get trapped in a mass shooting.'" Kniffen said. "What they're worried about is getting mugged in the parking lot, or shoved down in the parking lot, or somebody rips their packages away and they fall down and get hurt."
In the last two years, there have only been two shooting incidents at the mall. Once in February, 2021 where no one was hurt, and once in April of this year where one person died. However, as Kniffen mentioned, it's the crimes like robbery and assault that scare people away from malls long term.
"But if you have constant, everyday crime, your traffic starts going down hill and it keeps going downhill," Kniffen said. "Word of mouth gets out that its been an unsafe place and is scary."
We sent a Freedom of Information Act to the Cherry Valley Police Department for all their call for service to the mall since 2021. Here are the highest amount of calls per category we uncovered:
Theft/Shoplifting: 106 calls
*Burglary: 71 calls
Disorderly: 65 calls
Domestic: 12 calls
*Burglary calls are hard to distinguish if they are repeat or dysfunctional alarms. For the purpose of this data, if the burglary calls were 15 minutes or more away from each other and occurring at the same location, we counted them. If they were at the same location and less than 15 minutes away, they were not counted.
We asked Kniffen if these stats would fall under the category of crime that would drive traffic away, he said he's not familiar enough with total mall traffic for him to make a conclusion. He did however say the mall is doing the rights things from a business perspective to keep the mall rolling long term.