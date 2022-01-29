UPDATE: Woman stabbed to death in Beloit Saturday morning

UPDATE: BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police say a woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning in the city.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the city's second homicide of the year happened in the 1400 block of Clary St. just after 7 a.m. Saturday.
Officers responded and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. Police have not been able to identify her.
Chief Sayles says the crimes are "cowardly acts of violence," and says Beloit Police will work tirelessly to bring justice.
"As a Chief, I'm overly frustrated. I know the men and women of the Beloit Police Department are frustrated. I know our residents in the city of Beloit are frustrated," Chief Sayles says. "As work into this investigation this is where the unity with our community is going to come in key for us, because we need the community's help on this."
Saturday's murder comes within three days after the city's first murder of 2022.
UPDATE: BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police are continuing to investigate a homicide Saturday.
Beloit Police say a woman was killed in the area of Howes Dr. and Clary St. Police have not yet identified her.
Police Chief Andre Sayles will be holding a news conference this afternoon about the investigation. 13 News will have a crew getting new information at the news conference.
Beloit PD asks if anyone has any information about what happened to contact them.
BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.
Police say officers were called to Howes Dr. near Clary St. just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. They later said they were investigating a homicide.
The Beloit Police Department says it is an active investigation and ask anyone who may have information on what happened to report it to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
We will update this article as we receive more information.