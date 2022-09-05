Update: Illinois bus driver charged in a crash connected to the death of a child

UPDATE: After analyzing all evidence, the driver of the school bus, 60-year-old Koleen Janquart of Crystal Lake was cited for the following:
- Failure to Exercise Due Care to Avoid Colliding with a Pedestrian
- Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident
Both of these citations are considered petty offenses, meaning imprisonment as a punishment is not an option.
The original story is below.
CARY, Ill. — On Monday, May 16 around 3:39 p.m., the Cary Police Department and Fire Protection Districts were called to the area of Cherry Street and Hill Street on reports of an accident involving a child pedestrian and a school bus.
When emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found a young child had been struck by a school bus, authorities pronounced the victim dead.
At the time of the accident, there was one student on the school bus in addition to the driver and neither were harmed.
The Cary Police Department is still investigating the incident. 13 WREX will update the story as information becomes available.