UPDATE: Freeport man shot early Thursday evening dies

UPDATE: FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man is dead after being shot Thursday evening.
Freeport Police say the man was murdered on W. Dexter St. at around 6 p.m. Thursday. He was flown to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.
The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.
FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man is fighting for his life after being shot.
Freeport police say they responded to a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Thursday in the unit block of W. Dexter St.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was flown to a Rockford area hospital for his injuries. Police say the man is listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.
Police believe the shooting is gang related and are now searching for two persons of interest as well as a witness who has yet to come forward.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.