UPDATE: Belvidere man charged for trying to buy sex from minors

UPDATE: Belvidere Police Detectives met with the Boone County State's Attorney's Office who authorized criminal charges against Jerome Belton.
37-year-old Belvidere resident Jerome Belton was served with a Boone County arrest warrant for one count of Luring a Minor (class 2 felony) and one count of Attempted Luring of a Minor (class 2 felony.)
Belton continues to stay in the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility on a $250,000 10% bond and an Illinois Department of Corrections parole hold.
Belvidere Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call them at (815) 544-6386.
Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.
BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere man is in custody after allegedly offering teenagers money for sex and luring one into his car Friday night.
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody says officers were called to the 800 block of Becky Ct. just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man offering money to teenage girls for sex.
Officers interviewed "several" people between the ages of 12 and 15 during their investigation.
The witnesses reported a man drove up to a group of teens and lured one into his car while others called the police. Authorities later found the juvenile at a friend's house and reunited them with their parents.
Police identified the suspect as Jerome Belton, 37 of Belvidere, as the suspect. Belton is a registered sex offender and is on parole.
On Saturday, Chief Woody says Belton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole. He was taken to the Boone County Adult Correctional Facility.