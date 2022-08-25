UPDATE: Beloit man found guilty of First Degree Murder for 2020 crime

UPDATE: On August 18, 30-year-old Devonte Hyler was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial.
The case is set for a tentative sentencing date of November 1.
The original story from 2020 is below.
BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a Beloit man has been arrested in the death of a man from Janesville.
On April 14, 2020, Beloit police found the body of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue in Beloit.
Investigators say Lamon had been shot multiple times.
After working with officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois, detectives determined Lamon was killed April 9 in South Beloit, Illinois.
At that time, investigators say 28-year-old Davonte Hyler became a suspect.
On July 1, Hyler, who is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail, was served a warrant on charges of first degree murder.
Hyler is now awaiting extradition to Winnebago County.