Two teens, 13, 16, charged with stealing vehicles in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly stole multiple vehicles Tuesday night.
The first car was stolen at the Kwik Trip on 7th St. around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim left the store and got in her car. After she got in her car, someone opened the door, pointed a gun at her and pulled her from her vehicle to the ground.
The person then got in the car and drove off.
About an hour and a half later, police responded to the Mobil Gas Station in the 1300 block of N. Main St. The victim, an adult man, told police he left the car running while going inside of the store.
Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle, which matched the description of the one stolen at the Kwik Trip, pull up to the man's vehicle. That's when an unknown person got of the allegedly stolen vehicle got inside of the vehicle that was left running. Both cars then drove off, police say.
Officers found both vehicles about 20 minutes after the incident at Mobil Gas Station in the 4200 block of Middlebury Dr. Three people were seen around one of the vehicles. As officers approached the area, all three people ran, officers say.
Two of the people were taken into custody, while the other one got away, police say.
Two juveniles, 16 and 13, were taken into custody and face multiple charges.
Both stolen vehicles were recovered by the officers.