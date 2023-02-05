Two suspects wanted after home invasion in Roscoe Saturday night

ROSCOE, Ill. (WREX) — Local police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion Saturday night.
The Roscoe Police Department says officers were called to the incident in the 6100 block of Elevator Rd. just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say two suspects went into the home and battered the person inside. Then, police say the suspects stole items from the home and fled.
One of the suspects is described by Roscoe Police as a 40-year-old white male around six feet tall, 250 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and facial coverings. No description of the second suspect is available.
Roscoe Police tells 13 WREX that the homeowner was treated by the fire department and was released at the home.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roscoe Police Department at (815) 623-7338 as their investigation continues.