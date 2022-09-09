Two Rockford men arrested months after fatal shooting at Loves Park restaurant

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Two men, both from Rockford, have been arrested after a May shooting that killed a 24-year-old at a Loves Park restaurant.
Loves Park Police announced that Deontez Williams, 31 of Rockford, and Charles Jackson, 23 of Rockford, have been charged in the fatal shooting at Neighbor's Bar & Grill in May.
Police say both are in custody on unrelated charges. Williams is in custody in Lucas County, Ohio, waiting to be extradited to Winnebago County, while Jackson is already in the Winnebago County Jail with bond set at $2 million.
Loves Park Police say the arrest comes after an "extensive" follow-up investigation into the shooting that killed 24-year-old Detrayvian Jones, of Rockford, on May 14.
In that shooting, authorities were called to Neighbor's Bar & Grill on Forest Hills Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. that Saturday morning.
They found Jones in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Loves Park Police says any further information will be released by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.