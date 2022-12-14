Two men arrested on drug charges after Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men were arrested after officers found a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, in a Rockford house last week.
Rockford Police say their Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation on Thursday, Dec. 8 at a house in the 400 block of Webster Ave.
Officers found more than 18 pounds of cocaine, 339 grams of fentanyl pills, and over $100,000 in cash inside the home.
Officers arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Ternoir, of Rockford, and 35-year-old David Bustillos-Palma, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Ternoir is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Fentanyl along with two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Bustillos-Palma has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.