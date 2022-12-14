 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men arrested on drug charges after Rockford drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)

Rockford Police say their Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation on Thursday, Dec. 8 at a house in the 400 block of Webster Ave.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men were arrested after officers found a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, in a Rockford house last week.

Rockford Police say their Narcotics Unit began a drug investigation on Thursday, Dec. 8 at a house in the 400 block of Webster Ave.

Officers found more than 18 pounds of cocaine, 339 grams of fentanyl pills, and over $100,000 in cash inside the home.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Ternoir, of Rockford, and 35-year-old David Bustillos-Palma, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Ternoir is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Fentanyl along with two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Bustillos-Palma has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you