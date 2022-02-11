Two men arrested for armed robbery and burglary to two Rockford businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say they have arrested two men for armed robbery and burglary among other charges Friday.
Police say 20-year-old Malik Gordon and 18-year-old Daisean Davis, both of Rockford, robbed an auto shop and a grocery store early Friday morning.
Officers were first called to an alarm around 4 a.m. at 3 Sons Auto Sales in the 2500 block of Broadway, finding the glass front doors shattered. They later found out two cars were stolen from the shop.
At around 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the Schnuck's Grocery Store in the 3100 block of 11th Street for an armed robbery in-progress. When authorities got to the scene, they found Gordon and Davis prying open the front doors and running.
Officers took both men into custody after a short foot chase, finding two handguns as well as one of the cars from the auto shop.
Two men in the store were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Both men face numerous charges, including armed robbery, burglary, possessing a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.