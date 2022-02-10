 Skip to main content
...Quick Burst of Wet Snow Late Tonight...

A two to three hour period of wet snow is expected tonight across
northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana. This will move from
west to east over the area between 10 PM and 3 AM. While only a
short duration snow, it is likely to fall at a heavier rate,
resulting in quick accumulation of around an inch north of I-80 to
possibly to near two inches near the Wisconsin state line. In
addition, winds will be gusting to at least 30 mph during the
snow, and even with the wet composition of the snow will sharply
reduce visibility.

The snow will lead to slush-covered roads and briefly hazardous
travel during the overnight period. While at least some snow will
melt by daybreak Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 30s,
areas of slush are likely to remain on untreated roadways through
the morning commute. Plan on allowing some extra travel time.

Two men accused of robbing gas stations in Rockford

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men are in custody after police say they robbed two different gas stations at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, both of Rockford, were taken into custody early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Sandy Hollow Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery.

A man entered the gas station, displayed a gun and demanded money from the front clerk, according to police. The suspect left in a white SUV.

A few minutes later, police responded to the Circle K gas station on Broadway for an armed robbery. Authorities say a suspect matching the description from the first armed robbery entered the gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint. 

Police say the suspect took money and cigarettes before leaving in a white SUV.

A short time later, police found the white SUV in the area of N. Main and Auburn Rd. A traffic stop was attempted and the driver, later identified as Tucker, tried to run away, but was quickly caught. The passenger in the vehicle, Teves, moved to the driver's seat and drove off. Police say the vehicle was found shortly after and took Teves into custody. 

Both men face multiple charges. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

