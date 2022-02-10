Two men accused of robbing gas stations in Rockford

Weather Alert

...Quick Burst of Wet Snow Late Tonight... A two to three hour period of wet snow is expected tonight across northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana. This will move from west to east over the area between 10 PM and 3 AM. While only a short duration snow, it is likely to fall at a heavier rate, resulting in quick accumulation of around an inch north of I-80 to possibly to near two inches near the Wisconsin state line. In addition, winds will be gusting to at least 30 mph during the snow, and even with the wet composition of the snow will sharply reduce visibility. The snow will lead to slush-covered roads and briefly hazardous travel during the overnight period. While at least some snow will melt by daybreak Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 30s, areas of slush are likely to remain on untreated roadways through the morning commute. Plan on allowing some extra travel time.