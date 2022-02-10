Two men accused of robbing gas stations in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men are in custody after police say they robbed two different gas stations at gunpoint late Wednesday night.
John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, both of Rockford, were taken into custody early Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Sandy Hollow Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery.
A man entered the gas station, displayed a gun and demanded money from the front clerk, according to police. The suspect left in a white SUV.
A few minutes later, police responded to the Circle K gas station on Broadway for an armed robbery. Authorities say a suspect matching the description from the first armed robbery entered the gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint.
Police say the suspect took money and cigarettes before leaving in a white SUV.
A short time later, police found the white SUV in the area of N. Main and Auburn Rd. A traffic stop was attempted and the driver, later identified as Tucker, tried to run away, but was quickly caught. The passenger in the vehicle, Teves, moved to the driver's seat and drove off. Police say the vehicle was found shortly after and took Teves into custody.
Both men face multiple charges.